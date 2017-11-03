Lil’ Kim “Took Us A Break,” Young M.A. “Walk” & More | Daily Visuals 11.3.17

To say Lil’ Kim’s been on a lengthy hiatus would be an understatement. Everyone felt that Kim was basically retired from the rap game but today the Queen B*tch returns with some black-and-white visuals to “Took Us A Break” where in true Kim fashion is busting out the seams of her tight-clad leather outfit.

Keeping things in Brooklyn is Young M.A. with her clip to “Walk” where M.A. keeps things in the studio where she, well, walks around. Makes sense.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood, MC Eiht featuring DJ Premier, and more.

LIL’ KIM – “TOOK US A BREAK”

YOUNG M.A. – “WALK”

ACE HOOD – “3 BLESS”

MC EIHT FT. DJ PREMIER – “GOT THAT”

SLAINE & TERMANOLOGY – “LIFE OF A DRUG ADDICT”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “WIN”

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD – “MY MIND”