DMX To Star In His Own BET Reality TV Series

Fresh out of rehab and looking to turn over a new leaf, DMX is about to star in his own reality TV series on BET.

According to HipHopDX, Dark Man X is slated to star in his own show tentatively titled In The Dog House, and will give viewers a chance to get more familiar with the OG Ruff Ryder as he goes about his everyday life.

In a statement, X expressed his optimism about his upcoming show saying, “I’m just excited to get back out there and show my fans that I’m still a force to be reckoned with in hip hop, and invite them into my vast world of spirituality and growth.”

Cameras will be rolling for every bark that comes out of the “Get At Me Dog” rapper’s mouth and will be around to capture his attempts to reconcile with his baby mamas and rebuild his relationships with his 15 children. That should be interesting.

In The Dog House will be produced by Carlos King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment (of Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special fame) with X serving as executive producer.

Photo: Getty