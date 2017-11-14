De La Soul’s “Royalty Capes” Video Highlights Dave AKA Plug Two’s Health Woes

De La Soul‘s Grammy Award-nominated 2016 album And the Anonymous Nobody… was the first release from the veteran Hip-Hop trio since 2004’s The Grind Date. A new visual from the project has come forth for the track “Royalty Capes” which highlights crew member Dave AKA Plug 2 discussing his health woes and a desire to hit the tour grind again with his crew.

The video opens up with the rapper born David Jude Jolicoeur speaking from his home in Maryland about being diagnosed with congestive heart failure and showing off a device known as the LifeVest, a personal wearable cardioverter defibrillator that will, in Plug 2’s words, “shock him” and “bring him back from The Matrix.”

The clip shows the De La Soul crew rocking in various locales across the United States before concluding the video with Pos aka Plug One ending verse in the trio’s hometown of New York City. It isn’t clear if Plug Two is back on the tour grind but hopefully, he sticks around longer with the help of good health practices and the device.

Check out “Royalty Capes” in the clip below. Let us know what you think of this new joint in our comments section.

—

Photo: screen cap