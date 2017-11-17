Jay-Z Writes Op-Ed Supporting Meek Mill, Calls Probation A Trap

Jay-Z is known for rarely if ever writing his rhymes down, but these thoughts had to be codified. The Hip-Hop mogul penned an op-ed for the New York Times in support of Meek Mill.

The Philly rapper was recently sentenced to 2 – 4 years in prison under what increasingly looks like a suspect decision by a judge who his lawyers say has a “vendetta against him.

Hova took to the Times to raise issues with the suspect nature of the Justice System.

“On the surface, this may look like the story of yet another criminal rapper who didn’t smarten up and is back where he started,” Jay-Z writes. “But consider this: Meek was around 19 when he was convicted on charges relating to drug and gun possession, and he served an eight-month sentence. Now he’s 30, so he has been on probation for basically his entire adult life. For about a decade, he’s been stalked by a system that considers the slightest infraction a justification for locking him back inside.”

Jay-Z notes that Meek is only one example of the system pulling the jig (sorry, too easy).

He adds, “The specifics of Meek’s case inspired me to write this. But it’s time we highlight the random ways people trapped in the criminal justice system are punished every day. The system treats them as a danger to society, consistently monitors and follows them for any minor infraction — with the goal of putting them back in prison.”

While many aren’t exactly with riding Meek Mill as a specific of example of changes needed to the system because of his poor decisions, Jay-Z’s point is still sound.

Read the full editorial right here.

