Foxy Brown Beats Felony Charges, Will Not Serve Jail Time

Foxy Brown has beat felony charges for the reported ‘mooning’ of a neighbor.

As previously reported, Brown was arrested after getting into a heated argument with a neighbor who had an order of protection against her and claims Brown hurled obscenities at her before bending over and exposing her buttocks.

On Tuesday, prosecutors dropped all but one charge against Brown, real name Inga Manchard, a charge for violating the order of protection to cease all contact with the neighbor.

Brown spoke with reporters outside of the New York court room saying,

“I always knew I was innocent. And this is all about jealousy.”



If Brown is convicted of the one remaining charge; criminal contempt of court, she’ll face community service.