Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar Lead Grammy Nominations 2018

The 2018 Grammy Nominations are in, and it’s a new school and old school Hip-Hop showdown with Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z, respectively, leading the pack.

Hova received eight nominations total for his latest album, the critically acclaimed 4:44. K. Dot followed with seven nominations for his latest project, DAMN.

Both rappers are up for album of the year as well as Childish Gambino’s Awaken, My Love!, Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic and Lorde’s Melodrama. As for Record of the Year, Childish Gambino’s “Redbone,” Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.” and Jigga’s “The Story of OJ” are all in the running along with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee “Despacito” and Bruno Mars “24K Magic.”

The title track to Jay-Z’s “4:44” is also up for Song of the Year. We gotta mention that Cardi B is up for two awards—Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Bodak Yellow.” What a time.

Also worth noting is the Best New Artist category which includes Lil Uzi Vert, SZA and Khalid.

Drake is notably absent from the list of nominees, but that’s via his own doing.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards go down live from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

See the full list of nominations right here.

Photo: WENN.com