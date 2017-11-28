Frank Ocean Teases Completion Of New Album Via Tumblr

Frank Ocean doesn’t give his fans a lot to chew on musically, but when he decides to share anything related to his art, it’s sure to make some waves. The versatile singer and songwriter took to his favorite medium of Tumblr to tease details of a newly completed album but it wasn’t an elaborate affair.

As noticed by Hypbeast, Frank Ocean posted a cryptic message via his Tumblr account with the following message:

A reaction from a Twiter fan that has some colorful language might reflect a bit of the frustration Ocean supporters have with the artist and his lackadaisical release schedule. But as the fan noted, they’ll be supporting the project as soon as it drops despite the complaints of wanting more. We’ve also collected a few more tweets from fans who are in heavy anticipation for the release.

