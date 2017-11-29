Beyoncé Puts On Early 48th Birthday Bash For Jay-Z

As Jay-Z approaches the tender age of 48, his wife Beyoncé helped her husband bring in the years gracefully by throwing the Brooklyn mogul an early birthday bash. After Hov was done rocking the Barclays Center stage, he joined an intimate hotel party overlooking the city with some celebrity guests in tow.

Page Six reports:

The bash, hosted by Beyoncé, was held in a private room overlooking Manhattan with rapper Fabolous, actor Omari Hardwick and Angie Martinez among the 150 guests. A witness tells us there was no cake, but the room was awash with bottles of Jay’s “Ace of Spades” Champagne and specially crafted cocktails by libations lothario Albert Trummer. Jay, who turns 48 on Dec. 4, and his guests partied until 4 a.m., getting down to rap, hip-hop and dance music.

We’re pretty sure that this is just a warmup as Jay-Z doesn’t have a show scheduled for his actual birthday but will be in the New York area that week ahead of a Dec. 5 tour stop in Chicago.

—

Photo: WENN.com