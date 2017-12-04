DJ Khaled’s 42nd Birthday Party Was LIT [Photos]

DJ Khaled sure does love throwing some noisy birthday bashes.

Just a few months after throwing his baby son a birthday party for the ages, DJ Khaled decided that daddy needed his own memorable born day soiree for his 42nd year on this earth.

The star-studded event went down in Beverly Hills and just like the birthday party that he held for his son, Khaled had Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs host the celebration.

The guest list included some of the music game’s biggest names including Jimmy Iovine, Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Fergie amongst others. Kelly Rowland even led the traditional “Happy Birthday” chant while custom birthday cake from the CÎROC family was presented to Khaled by Puff.

Khaled even had social media sensation “Salt Bae” feed him personally. That’s next level, b.

Check out flicks of the festivities below.

CONTINUED

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5Next page »