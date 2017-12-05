Kendrick Lamar Dropping DAMN. Collector’s Edition, Tracklist Reversed

Kendrick Lamar‘s critically acclaimed and commercially successful DAMN. is getting the collector’s edition release treatment. The new version will feature a reversed tracklist.

If you’re a true fan, you’ll know that the original sequence (intentionally or not) actually made sense if played backward. Thus the backward sequencing of the collector’s edition is actually the correct flow.

Keeping up?

A Reddit user took note of the backward’s tracklist on a Microsoft listing that has since been taken down.

No release date yet for the DAMN. collector’s edition, though.

In related news, Kendrick Lamar will be touring Europe, with James Blake as the opener, in support of the project next year.

—

Photo: WENN.com