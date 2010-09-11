Kanye West To Appear In ‘The Clevland Show’ Season Two Opener

Rapper/producer Kanye West will reprise his cartoon role for the debut episode of the second season of The Cleveland Show.

Yeezy is rehashing his performance as Kenny West, a struggling rapper that Cleveland mentors after learning some surprising news about his former childhood basketball adversary, in the new episode titled “Harder, Better, Faster, Browner”

The episode is reported to center around a song Cleveland and Kenny have recorded titled “Be-Cleve In Yourself,” which turns into a smash for West, who “leaves Cleveland in the dust.”

Sound familiar?

President Obama is also slated to appear in the episode.

The Cleveland Show, a spin-off of the hit cartoon series Family Guy, features voice overs from Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, Sanaa Lathan, Mike Henry, Arianna Huffington and others. The second season will feature vocal appearances from Snoop Dogg, Will Forte, will.I.am, T-Pain, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Kennedy, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Howard, Kevin Garnett and others.

Season two begins airing September 26 on Fox.