Bow Wow Impersonator Shows Up At The VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards were packed with celebrities and in the case of Young Money rapper Bow Wow, a celebrity impersonator.

Although Bow Wow was unable to attend the 2010 MTV VMAs, someone who looked just like him was there reaping the benefits.

Check out the photos below:

The real Bow is on the right, the impersonator is on the left.

Can you tell the difference?

As previously reported, Bow Wow’s movie “Lottery Ticket” hit theaters August 20 and put the Cash Money rapper alongside Ice Cube, Naturi Naughton and T Pain.