Producer Zaytoven To Release Book, Possibly Working On R&B Album

Zaytoven, the producer behind numerous Gucci Mane street anthems and songs for Usher, Plies and R. Kelly, is releasing a book encompassing his knowledge of the music industry.

In a recent interview with AllHipHop the Atlanta producer disclosed that the book entitled From A to Zay will be a quasi-autobiography aimed at helping aspiring artists learn the system.

“It’s a manual and autobiography for young and upcoming producers that may want to want follow in my shoes. Its really a way to show young producers the way to get in the game.”

The beatsmith, who recently won a BMI award for penning and producing Usher’s separation song “Papers” also revealed that he may be leaning towards working on an R&B album.

“Its something that I wanted to do early in my career, and its [his R&B song] is like the first song, that song, ‘Papers’” that I did. The Usher album has gone platinum so that’s my first platinum record to hang.”

Don’t sleep on the multi faceted hustle of the beat making Robin to Gucci Mane’s Batman. He also runs his own label Familiar Territory, his company Zaytoven U.S.A., as well as a new barbershop.