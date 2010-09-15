Kanye West Explains Concept Of “Runaway” Film

Kanye is explaining the concept behind his upcoming short film for “Runaway.”

The G.O.O.D. music head premiered the trackR at Sunday’s Video Music Awards and previously traveled to Prague to shoot the visual.

According to West, the film will be 40 minutes long and tell the story of a phoenix fallen to earth that he pursues a relationship with. When things get too “hot” here however, the bird is forced to burn herself alive and return to her own world.

Kanye says the idea of the phoenix is parallel to his career and tells the story of how he had to transform into a better person.

He tells NYMag,