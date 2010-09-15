Dipset To Release Song Dissing Kanye, Jay-Z [Video]



Cam’ron and Jim Jones of the newly reunited Dipset have the Internet abuzz now that a new video has surfaced of them recording a diss track aimed at Kanye West and Jay-Z.

The video appeared on Twitter late Tuesday night and shows Jimmy and his old accomplice in the studio with an unreleased track playing in the background over Kanye’s new single “Runaway.”

The lyrics to the song can be heard saying,

“And Kanye you a sucka n*gga/ dissed Dame so my attitude is Fawk a n*gga/ Jigga how u gonna live with that?/ Took the beat now come get it back.”



Check out Dipset’s new diss track below.

Uhhhh…thoughts?