Wale Responds To Kid Cudi Diss

Fans of D.C. rapper Wale were shocked last week after comments surfaced from Kid Cudi deeming the emcee “wack” and dissing him for reportedly trying to brag about his ties to Kanye West.

As previously reported, Cudi gave an interview with Complex magazine and expressed his disdain for his once good friend saying,

“It wasn’t a shot, it’s just a simple-a** rhyme by a simple-a** rapper. You can’t let that Shyte faze you. That’s one of those raps that just shows the world that you wack…Ye ain’t give you no beats because we ain’t Fawking with your raps. It’s not a conspiracy theory. We don’t Fawk with you musically, so we’re not going to provide music for you.”

While celebrating his birthday weekend in D.C., Wale called in to DJ Drama’s Shade 45 radio show to discuss his issues with the “Man On The Moon.”

Taking the high road, Wale downplayed the incident saying,

“It’s just rap music, it really ain’t no malice out of it…that’s what rappers do. We make lines. 9 out of 10 rappers wouldn’t take it as a diss. As I am growing as a man and an artist, you see what you gotta do and how you gotta carry yourself and why you keep your circle small.”

When asked his feelings about the shots relating to Kanye, Wale responded,