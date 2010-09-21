Pacquiao’s Trainer Says Floyd Mayweather Too Busy Fighting Girls Instead Of Fighting Pacquiao [Video]

Manny Pacquiao’s Trainer Says Floyd Mayweather Is To Busy Hitting Girls To Fight

Manny Pacquiao’s trainer Freddie Roach had some harsh words for Floyd Mayweather who continues to dodge the fight that whole world wants to see.

As Manny prepares for his fight with Antonio Margarito on November 13th at the new Dallas Cowboys statdium for the vacant World boxing Council (WBC) super welterweight championship, his trainer Freddie Roach spoke on the fight and preparation as well as the illusive fight between Pacquiao and Mayweather.

Roach told Datruthboxing.com,

“Mayweather’s busy beating up girls. Everywhere I go, the world wants to see that fight and it’ll be a shame if it doesn’t happen. [Mayweather’s] so sporadic. He’s here, he’s there. He’s negotiating, he’s not not negotiating. We want the fight and we’ll do anything to make the fight happen except fight for free.”

More Pacquiao-Mayweather Coverage