Jay-Z Appears On ‘Forbes 400’ Cover, Talks Almost Losing The Blueprint III

Jay-Z is making a pivotal move and appearing alongside philanthropist Warren Buffet on the cover of Forbes magazine.

The two business men are featured as part of the “Forbes 400” issue, listing the 400 richest people in America.

Microsoft chairman Bill Gates ranks #1 on the list with an estimated worth of $54 billion while Buffet; the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, ranks #2 with a reported wealth of $45 billion.

Although the Roc Nation head didn’t quite make the list of the 400 richest with a total worth of $450 million, Forbes predicts that he’ll be one of 15 people worth a billion dollars by 2015.

Forbes added Jay to their elite “Billionaires In The Making” list alongside Facebook President Sean Parker ($920 million), Zynga founder Mark Pincus ($850 million) , television/ movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer ($850 million), Jerry Seinfield ($800 million), Tiger Woods ($500 million) and Tyler Perry ($350 million).

In addition to landing the cover, Jay gave an in depth interview with Forbes founder Steve Forbes alongside Buffet.

According to Jay, one of the “greatest tricks in music” is convincing artist that there’s no money in their profession.

“That was the greatest trick in music that people ever pulled off, to convince artists that you can’t be an artist and make money…I think the people that were making the millions said that. It was almost shameful, especially in rock ‘n’ roll .”

Jay also says feared his latest project The Blueprint III would leak after losing an Ipod on an airplane.

According to Jay while in the process of buying back his album from his old Def Jam home, he lost an mp3 player full of BP3 tracks and was nervous for months that the tracks would hit the net.

“The year I went over to create Roc Nation with Live Nation, I still had one album left to make with Def Jam. L.A. Reid, the chairman of Def Jam at the time, did a great thing for me. He allowed me to walk in and have the conversation with [chairman of parent company Universal Music Group] Doug Morris. We had a fantastic relationship. So it was very cool. I bought my last album back.

What people don’t know is the day before I flew from Hawaii, where I was doing some recording and put it on an iPod. I had on jogging pants, and my iPod, with all the music I recorded, was missing. It was on the plane somewhere. I had to walk into Doug’s office the next day and buy an album back that might leak the next day. Every day I would wake up and check all the Internet places and everywhere. I was like that for three months.”