Kanye West Returns For Season Debut Of ‘The Cleveland Show’ [Video]



Let’s have a toast for The Cleveland Show, which kicked off its second season last night with an appearance from Kanye West.

As previously reported, Yeezy rehashed his role from last season as Kenny West, a struggling rapper that Cleveland mentors after learning some surprising news about his former childhood basketball adversary, in the new episode titled “Harder, Better, Faster, Browner”

The episode centered on a song Cleveland and Kenny recorded titled “Be-Cleve In Yourself,” which turns into a smash for West, who “leaves Cleveland in the dust.”

See Full Episode Below: