CLOSE
HomeNews

Kanye West Returns For Season Debut Of ‘The Cleveland Show’ [Video]

Leave a comment


Let’s have a toast for The Cleveland Show, which kicked off its second season last night with an appearance from Kanye West.

As previously reported, Yeezy rehashed his role from last season as Kenny West, a struggling rapper that Cleveland mentors after learning some surprising news about his former childhood basketball adversary, in the new episode titled “Harder, Better, Faster, Browner”

The episode centered on a song Cleveland and Kenny recorded titled “Be-Cleve In Yourself,” which turns into a smash for West, who “leaves Cleveland in the dust.”

See Full Episode Below:

Kanye On The Cleveland Show , Kenny West , the cleveland show

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close