J. Cole Announces Fall Tour Dates

Roc Nation rapperJ. Cole has announced plans to go on his latest nationwide tour.

The North Carolina emcee will touch down in over 30 cities starting this Friday when he visits Atlanta for a taping of the BET Hip-Hop awards.

Following that he’ll return to his home state for a performance at North Carolina A&T’s homecoming as well as stops at SUNY, Syracuse University and Kenne State College.

Check out the rest of J.Cole’s tour dates below.

Oct. 1 Alabama A&M University Normal, AL

Oct. 7 Private Location Hayward, CA

Oct. 8 Rochester Institute of Technology Rochester, NY

Oct. 9 Greensboro Coliseum, NC A&T Homecoming Greensboro, NC

Oct. 10 Central Michigan University Mt. Pleasant, MI

Oct. 12 University of Louisiana Monroe, LA

Oct. 15 Nichols University Dudley, MA

Oct. 16 Private Location New Brunswick, NJ

Oct. 17 Penn State University – Behrend Erie, PA

Oct.21 UNC Pembroke Pembroke, NC

Oct. 2 Private Location State College, PA

Oct. 2 SUNY Delhi Delhi, NY

Oct. 24 Kenne State College Keene, NH

Oct. 27 The Norva Norfolk, VA

Nov. 3 Promowest Columbus, OH

Nov. 4 Madison Theatre Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 5 The Rave Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 6 Western Michigan University Kalamazoo, MI

Nov. 8 The Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

Nov.9 University of Maine Orono, ME

Nov. 11 The Granada Lawrence, KS

Nov. 12 Karma Minneapolis, MN

Nov. 14 The Sokol Omaha, NE

Nov. 16 Belly Up Aspen, CO

Nov. 17 The Fox Boulder, CO

Nov. 19 Club House Tempe, AZ

Nov. 20 Key Club Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 23 Fortune Sound Club Vancouver, BC

Nov. 24 Neumo’s Seattle, WA

Nov. 25 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

Nov. 26 Voo Doo Lounge San Jose, CA

Nov. 27 Haze Nightclub Las Vegas, NV

Dec. 2 Club 77 Hamilton, ON

Dec. 4 Syracuse University Syracuse, NY

Dec. 5 Highline Ballroom New York, NY