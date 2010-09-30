Bishop Eddie Long Accuser Spencer LeGrande Says He Prays For The Pastor, Feels “Free” [Video]



The fourth man to accuse Bishop Eddie Long of sexual coercion, Spencer LeGrande, is speaking out for the first time to say he’s praying for the Pastor and finally feels “free.”

LeGrande, who attended Long’s satellite church in North Carolina, claims in his lawsuit that he traveled with the Pastor to Kenya where he was given a slipping pill and engaged in sexual acts at the age of 17.

The lawsuit also says they continued their sexual relations at various locations in Atlanta including the Bishop’s private office.

Now 22, he says he felt motivated to tell his story after hearing about the three other men accusing the Pastor of the same crime.

WSB-TV tracked him down at his home where he told them that he knew he had God’s permission to tell his story.

“They said bishop has been accused of something, and my heart dropped. And that was my time that God told me to release what I had to say. There’s only one way to God and that’s the truth.”



Spencer LeGrande was just 15 years old when his family joined the New Birth satellite church in Charlotte.

According to his lawsuit, he was moved to tears when he heard Long speak. He went to meet him, the bishop hugged him, and that was the beginning of their father-son relationship.

He tells WSB,

“I pray for him, too, I really do…Once God’s time is ready for it to expose everything it’s going to happen, and I just pray I want people to know to keep praying. Keep praying for our strength and for us getting through this.”



LeGrande also says that after filing the lawsuit he’s felt more freedom than ever before.