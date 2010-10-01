Kanye West And Prince To Perform In The Middle East



Kanye is taking his G.O.O.D. music act overseas and enlisting the help of Prince for a performance.

West and Prince will both take the stage in the richest city in the world Abu Dhabi for the annual Abu Dhabi Gran Prix.

Speaking on the upcoming performance from the Purple One and Kanye, The Chairman of Flash Entertainment Ossama Khoreibi released a statement saying,

“Yasalam remains a vital tool with which to project our growing ambitions as an international entertainment and leisure destination…We once again look forward to another spectacular month of celebrations across Abu Dhabi as we build up to one of our biggest sporting events on November 14.”



Kanye performs on November 12 while Prince will headline after the main event on November 14.

Rock group Linkin Park is also slated to perform.