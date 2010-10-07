Nas Tells Def Jam He’s “Not A Slave”, Wants Answers About Album Delay



Def Jam artist Nas has had some delays concerning his long awaited Lost Tapes 2 album, and it looks like he wants to know why.

An email reportedly from the Queensbridge emee has leaked online with some choice words for Def Jam execs regarding the stalled release of his highly anticipated album.

In the email, Nas states that although beefing with your label is “so 15 years ago”, that he refuses to be treated like a “slave.”

“With all do respect to you all,” Nas wrote. “Nas is NOBODY’s slave. This is not the 1800′s, respect me and I will respect you.”

In addition to reintroducing himself, Nas also let the higher ups know exactly how he felt about his label and the problems that artist face, along with acknowledging the power of his fan base.

“The #1 problem with DEF JAM is pretty simple and obvious…The executives think they are the stars. You aren’t…. not even close. As a matter of fact, you wish you were, but it didn’t work out so you took a desk job. To the consumer, I COME FIRST. Stop trying to deprive them! I have a fan base that dies for my music and a RAP label that doesn’t understand RAP. Pretty f**ked up situation, I could go on twitter or hot 97 tomorrow and get 100,000 protesters @ your building but I choose to walk my own path my own way because since day one I have been my own man.”



