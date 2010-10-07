Dipset Interview With Funk Flex, Says H To The Izzo Beat Was Their’s & More [Video]

In a recent intervieww with Inflexwetrust.com, Jones, Juelz, and Cam speak on everything from the fallout of the Roc, to where they are now.

In the interview, Flex covers a lot of ground that many of us have been wondering since the break and reuniting of Dipset. We also get some nice quotes and stories that we might not of known, like Jay-Z’s famous “H To The Izzo,” was sold to Dipset before it was sold to Jay-Z.

The gang later on discusses working on Interscope, and whether or not they feel comfortable working with G-Unit as label mates.



Peep the interview below to hear all about Dipset and what we can expect from them.