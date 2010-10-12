Jay-Z’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Album Cover Revealed



The cover for Jay-Z’s Greatest Hits album has hit the net.

As previously reported a collection of Jay’s highest selling singles will hit stores November 22 and include two new songs.

The Greatest Hits album was originally scheduled to drop June 26th but was pushed back to its now fall release date.

Coincidentally Kanye’s new album My Dark Twisted Fantasy will hit stores that same day after being pushed back from its September 14 release date.

Kanye’s project is said to feature Jay-Z, T.I. and Nicki Minaj.

Check out Jay’Z’s Greatest Hits cover below.