McDonalds Start To Offer Wedding Ceremonies & Engagement Parties [Pics]

Hong Kong will be the first city in the world to roll out McDonald’s nuptial packages for couples starting January 1, 2011.

The package has everything anyone could ever want in a McDonald’s wedding, including a baked apple pie wedding cake, dress made out of party balloons, kiddie party favors for guests, and of course, catering by McDonald’s.

However, to make sure the wedding doesn’t get too wild for the family restaurant, alcohol is prohibited and will be replaced by cold soft drinks.

The cost will be a few thousand Hong Kong dollars, depending on what guests order on the spot. It’s unlikely that the couple will be able to book the entire restaurant for their wedding, but I’m sure the couple won’t mind the extra guests.

The idea came about when one couple who met and dated at McDonald’s held their wedding party at the Admiralty branch this year, according to McDonald’s Hong Kong director of corporate communications and relations Helen Cheung.

McDonald’s Hong Kong will also be accepting bookings for engagement parties and wedding anniversary parties starting today.

McDonald’s nuptial parties are only available at their Admiralty, Mei Foo and Smithfield branches for the time being, but the management will consider other venues if feedback is enthusiastic.