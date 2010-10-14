Havoc Speaks On G-Unit, Young Buck, And Future Projects [Video]

Recently, Havoc had a quick interview to discuss about his whereabouts and his relationship with G-Unit.

Havoc mentioned that he has nothing but respect for G-Unit but does not to be labeled in a box, and will always be Havoc first.

He also mentioned that he had no problem with Young Buck and the two had a mutual respect for each. He further went on to say it’s not any of his business and he wishes everyone the best.

Havoc also introduces his new song and says that he has big things popping for the future.

Peep the video below to check out the interview.