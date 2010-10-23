50 Cent To Star In Film With Meg Ryan, Continues His Takeover Of Hollywood

50 Cent To Star In Film With Meg Ryan

50 Cent continues to take his acting career to the next level as he will be starring alongside Meg Ryan, John Lithgow, Joe Anderson and Kat Dennings in the upcoming film “Lives Of The Saints.”

Set to begin filming in Los Angeles on November 13, Variety reports that the film tells the intertwining stories of a group of Angelenos seeking redemption for past mistakes, only to find that forgiveness comes from unlikely places.

The film will also feature Anthony Anderson and Esai Morales.

As previously reported, the G-Unit general negotiated a $200 million dollar agreement with Grindstone Entertainment/Lionsgate to release a series of ten films.

First film under the deal is entitled “Set Up,” which was written and directed by Mike Gunther.

Paul Walker is in talks to star opposite Jackson in the heist action movie which is budgeted at $20 million.



