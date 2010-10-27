Drake Puts R&B Mixtape On Hold

After teasing fans with talk of an up-coming R&B mixtape entitled It’s Never Enough, rapper Drake has put his softer side aside to get back to spitting 16s…at least for now.

Drizzy recently told MTV News,

“I been rapping a lot lately. Me and 40 (Noah Shebib, his producer) have been doing some great rap music, so I sort of took a hiatus on the R&B for a second. It’s cool to do R&B, I love it, but it’s just hard for me to always commit to it. Because some nights, I get in there and 40′s beats, as melodic or R&B-driven as they may be, just have that right pocket that I just wanna spit.”

Drake also revealed that he is two songs deep into his second studio album saying,

“I did this song the other night; I’ve now completed the second song for my album. So I only had one song before for the new album; two nights ago, I did the second song. I’m loving it. I’m loving the sound. I’m excited again.”

As recently reported, Drake released the track “I Get Lonely Sometimes,” a song allegedly off the R&B mixtape earlier this month. He plans to release two more cuts off the mixtape next month before releasing finished product.

Peep The Video: