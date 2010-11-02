50 Cent Hosts Coat Drive For Needy Families In Hometown

50 Cent has decided to make this winter a little warmer for some families in in his hometown.

According to published reports, the Queens bred emcee has teamed up with NYC council deputy majority leader, Leroy Comrie, to sponsor a coat drive.

The drive, which is sponsored by Fif’s G-Unity Foundation, is currently taking donations until November 26th.

This isn’t the first time that 50 Cent has done something positive in the community as previously reported, the G Unit head registered as a bone marrow donor in part to help Shannon Taverez, an 11-year-old Broadway actress suffering from leukemia.

Alongside 50 was Tony Yayo, who also registered for the cause and most recently joined the G-Unit general for his first ever bone marrow drive as the duo personally visited with fans and registered them for this valuable cause.

Jackets for the G-Unity Foundation Coat Drive can be dropped off at the council member’s office at 113-43 Farmers Blvd, St. Albans from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m, Monday through Friday.

For more information about the G-Unity Foundation Coat Drive, please call 718-776-3700.