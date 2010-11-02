How Many Groups Has Diddy Been Apart Of?

Diddy & Bad Boy

Over the years Bad Boy mogul Sean Diddy Combs has made history with the signing of some legendary artists. Although the careers were short lived, Diddy has not only created opportunities for others to garner fame off of their artistic abilities, but himself as well.

Hip-Hop Wired.com has decided to take a look over all of the groups that Diddy has muscled himself into, to try to get an idea of how many groups does Diddy belong to?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »