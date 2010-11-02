Kanye West Big Winner At This Year’s ACE Fashion Awards

Kanye Honored At ACE Awards In NYC

Looks as if Kanye West may be back into the swing of things and garnered some newly acquired attention as well.

According to reports, Yeezy was a big winner at this year’s 14th Annual ACE Awards.

The ACE awards, which took place on November 1, honored Kanye with the coveted Stylemaker Of The Year Award for his “personal style and influence on fashion”.

Ye who was much more humble during this acceptance speech states that he truly feels privileged for the honor.

“When they make a list of 100 New Yorkers, and I’m not on it, it breaks my heart,” Kanye said. “Thank you for this moment of acceptance.”

The ACE awards were founded in 1995 as a way of recognizing those who have made significant contributions in spotlighting the accessories industry, and winners are nominated and voted on by members of the accessory industry, retailers, the fashion press and the Accessories Council Board of Directors.