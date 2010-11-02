BREAKING NEWS: GUCCI MANE ARRESTED!!!!

Gucci Mane Arrested

Looks as if Gucci Mane is back in trouble again, this time the rapper was subdued by police for a myriad of driving offenses.

According to a report in the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, was arrested and had to be restrained with pepper spray, after police pulled him over for driving on the wrong side of the road.

That is when the police report states that things took a turn for the worse. According to the report, Davis had to be subdued by force and pepper sprayed in order to be taken into custody.

Davis has been charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, running a red light or stop sign, damage to government property, obstruction, driving without a license, no proof of insurance and other traffic charges, Atlanta Police spokesman Curtis Davenport told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Following the incident, the Brick Squad CEO was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for review and is expected to be moved to Fulton County Jail.