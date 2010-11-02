J.Cole Teams Up With Drake On A Europeon Tour

Drake is heading across seas in January, and he is bringing J.Cole with him to spread the European love.

Drake is coming to the UK in January to perform for the first time since the release of his debut album Thank Me Later and he’ll be bringing a full live band.

Joining him on the tour will be Roc Nation artist J. Cole who is one of the hottest upcoming rappers in the industry.

Drake has put a pause on his R&B mixtape, and Cole’s new mixtape Friday Night Lights comes out November 12.

If you are one of our international readers or balling enough to fly out to Europe, make sure to check the dates below to see if you can catch the two emcees in your city.