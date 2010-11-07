CLOSE
Kanye West Drops Track With Pusha T, Big Sean, CiHi the Prynce, & J. Cole – “Looking For Trouble.”

Although Kanye has spoiled us with G.O.O.D.  music on Fridays, this week we had to wait the extra day to see what goodies Kanye had for us, and it was well worth it.

Kanye shows off some of the young guns in Hip-Hop in the track “Looking for Trouble,” which features Pusha T, Big Sean, CyHi the Prynce, and J. Cole.

Peep the audio below and let us know if this is the best G.O.O.D. music track yet.

CyHi the Prynce , Kanye West , Kanye west new music , pusha-t

