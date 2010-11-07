Bow Wow Says He Wishes He Was Dead In Twitter Rant, Contemplating Suicide?

Being in the music industry is a stressful job, especially for Hip-Hop artist Bow Wow, who has been involved since he was just a child.

Recently Bow Wow took to twitter to rant about the struggle he has faced, and why if he had the option, he would go back to living a regular life.





“I sacrificed my life for this Hip Hop Isht. I put my “REAL” life on hold. If i could do it over…. I wudda went to school. Got me a reg job.”

Bow Wow continues his rant and claims sometimes that he wishes he could take his life:





“I swear i be wishing i was dead sometimes. Because i feel like that’s the only way ill get peace. People don’t know me man. Yall don’t … start looking at Shad. Not Bow wow. Fawk Bow. I go through Isht daily. I’m Just like yall”

Although it is not certain why Bow Wow has gone on this rant, we have to think that the Raz B’s allegations of an alleged sexual relationship between Bow and Lil Fiz doesn’t help Bow’s problems.

Do you think this is just a rant for Bow, or should someone really talk to him?







