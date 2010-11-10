

Gucci Mane Reunites With Waka Flocka’s Mom

Gucci Mane has returned to his former label home, Mizay Entertainment, owned by the mother of Waka Flocka Flame Debra Antney.

The Brick Squad member released a statement earlier this year claiming that he’d parted ways with his former manager and started his own label, 1017 Brick Squad Records, Inc.

Now according to Antney, who also previously managed Nicki Minaj, she’s back on to manage Gucci after they worked out their issues earlier this month.

She tells XXL,

“That’s my nephew, I love him. This is beyond the music game.”



