Jay-Z Teams Up With Gucci For Exclusive ‘Decoded’ Jacket [Picts]

Jay-Z And Gucci Team Up For New Book ‘Decoded’

Looks like Jay-Z has just taken the Decoded contest to another level.

According to MTV, Jay-Z has not only placed over 300 pages of his highly anticipated book in various places around the US, including New York, Miami and Las Vegas, he has also included a page in a special edition Gucci Bomber Jacket.

The jacket, which can be found today in the window of Gucci’s Fifth Avenue flagship store, has a page from Decoded printed on the lining of a one-of-kind leather bomber jacket created by Jay-Z and Gucci Creative Director Frida Giannini.

This is just one of many ways that Jay-Z has decided to include in his quest of giving fans the ultimate experience.

As previously reported, in anticipation of the release of his upcoming anthology, The Hits Collection, Jay has decided to incorporate a state of the art website gives fans a way to not only learn the history and career of Jay-Z, but also gives an exclusive look at behind the scenes photos, videos and a discography released during the period selected.

Check out the Decoded Gucci Bomber below: