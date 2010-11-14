Playgirl Says They Turned Down Kanye West Nude Photos



Playgirl, the Famed women’s adult magazine, is making headlines for speaking on Kanye West’s leaked nude photos.

A rep for the publication has revealed that the magazine turned down the opportunity to publish nude photos of Kanye West before they hit the net in late October.

According to Playgirl, they were offered the now infamous pictures of Kanye West exposing himself in his boxer shorts but decided against it.

A spokesman for the mag tells E Online,

“It would have cost us $100,000, and we said no. We should have said yes.”



As previously reported Kanye spoke on the nude photos circulating the web and said he was disappointed that he got “cut off.”



