Jay-Z To Be Profiled On ‘Bloomberg Game Changers’ [Video]

Jay-Z To Be Profiled On ‘Bloomberg Game Changers’

This Thursday, November 18th at 9:30 PM/ET on Bloomberg Television, “Bloomberg Game Changers” profiles Jay-Z, the ‘CEO of Hip-Hop’ and a corporate phenomenon.

A multi-million-record selling superstar with more number one hits than Elvis, Jay-Z serves as head of a near billion-dollar enterprise. Jay-Z’s global fame and fortune is even more inspiring when one takes into account the awesome obstacles he overcame to achieve his extraordinary success.

Through interviews with friends, former colleagues and business associates, “Bloomberg Game Changers” highlights the unorthodox business style and entrepreneurial instincts that contribute to his creative genius.

Interviews include: Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons; Warner Brothers Records Chairman and CEO and former Def Jam CEO Lyor Cohen; Translation LLC founder and CEO Steve Stoute; music journalist Zack Goldberg; Jay-Z biographer Jake Brown; “New Jack City” screenwriter Barry Michael Cooper; childhood friends and fellow rapper Jaz-O and DJ Mr Cee and Jay-Z’s grade school teacher Renee Lowden.

“Bloomberg Game Changers” is an original new documentary series on Bloomberg Television, looks at today’s most influential leaders in technology, finance, politics and culture.

Eleven original episodes, airing now through January 2011, profile individuals including Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Steve Jobs of Apple, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, comedian Jon Stewart, corporate titan Henry Kravis, Jay-Z, Biz Stone and Evan Williams of Twitter, Larry Ellison, Craig Newmark, Marc Andreessen and Anna Wintour.

Peep Jay-Z’s “Game Changers Trailer