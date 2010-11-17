Jay-Z Talks Collaborations And Infamous Nas Battle: “I Think ‘Takeover’ Was The Better Record” [Audio]

Jay-Z Talks New Book “Decoded” And Nas Battle

Jay-Z is making his rounds to promote his new book Decoded and dishing dirt on a number of lyrics that people misconstrued.

In an interview with Hot 97’s DJ Cipha and Rosenberg, Jay Z talked his success and said he used his lyrics to paint pictures for his career.

“I really like to use my words to paint pictures. Back in the day when I was spitting the lyrics, like that was stuff that I saw myself doing. If you listen to my old records, even back then I was calling myself the king of the industry.”

Jay-Z also talks about how he before he died, Big L was signed to Roc-A-Fella Records.

“Right before he died we actually signed him. He had an incredible ability to write hooks and lyrics and I just knew he was going to be big.”

In addition to discussing past business ventures, Jay-Z also talked about his infamous battle with Nas and how he felt that “Takeover” was the better diss record than “Ether”.

“No disrespect to Nas, but if you look back it wasn’t “Ether” the song it was the record,” Jay said. “If you take away the beat, it’s a really dope record but my overall everything was better.”

In addition to discussing his book, Jay-Z has not stopped the ‘Decoded’ give-a-ways for fans.

Jay-Z and Bing have taken it one step further for fans who have been participating on the site to “decode” clues and find the pages in cyber space.

To reward their diligence, Jay-Z has decided to reward one lucky winner with a lifetime of free passes for two to any Jay-Z concert for the rest of their life.

To enter in and play Jay-Z’s Decoded contest click here.

Listen to the interview below: