Drake Reveals Name Of Second Album



Drake has revealed the name of his second album.

As previously reported, Drizzy was named one of the ‘Men of The Year’ by GQ magazine for a second year in a row.

In his interview with the publication, the Lil Wayne protégé not only spoke on his rise to fame, but broke the news about the name of his new album.

According to GQ, the name of the new album is Take Care and it features production from 9th Wonder and DJ Premier.

In related news, Drake’s “Fancy” was remade by Ray Charles’ granddaughter B.R.

If you missed it before check it out below.



