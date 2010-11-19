DMX Arrested In Arizona Again

DMX has been arrested again.
The rapper was arrested at 6:00 p.m. last night and charged with felony probation violation.
Authorities tell MyFoxPhoenix that he did not check in with his probation officer as scheduled.
X is on probation for aggravated assault and was previously incarcerated in March and turned himself in to authorities again in late July.
He made headlines last week for a recent show where he said, “Fawk Jay-Z.”
