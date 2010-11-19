Jamie Foxx Readies For New Album And New Films

Jamie Foxx Renames Album and Sets Release Date

Comedian and crooner Jamie Foxx has announced that he has decided the title and release date for his new album.

According to published reports, Jamie Foxx has not only decided to name his upcoming album Body to Best Night of My Life, but also chosen Drake, Rick Ross, Justin Timberlake and T.I. to collaborate on the upcoming project.

Body to Best Night of My Life is slated to hit stores December 21.

Although Foxx is busy preparing for his release, the actor is also working on two major films.

According to IMDB, Foxx just wrapped production on a new comedic film starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman entitled Horrible Bosses.

Foxx plays the role of “Motherf**ker Jones” in the film about three friends who conspire to murder their awful bosses when they realize they are standing in the way of their happiness.

In addition to Horrible Bosses, Foxx has teamed up with Martin Lawrence for the new drag comedy Skank Robbers.

The film based on their sitcom characters Shenehneh and Wanda was originally intended to be a parody for the 2009 BET awards, but after the increased demand from fans; the duo decided to make a full-fledged film.

Skank Robbers is scheduled for a 2011 release.