Drake Premiers Exclusive Line Of Luxury Goose Down Jackets [Flicks]

Drake and October’s Very Own team up with ‘Canada Goose’ To Release Jackets



Drake and his October’s Very Own team have teamed up to release their ‘October’s Very Own’ x ‘Canada Goose’ Chilliwax Jacket.

The jackets debuted at the opening event in Canada and showcased the the limited edition winter coat that retails at $900.

The exclusive goose down will be available at select retailers across the United States.

For the Toronto stop, Drake and his OVO conspirators, Oliver El-Khatib & producer Noah “40″ Shebib, showed up at Nomad for the premier of the new digs.

Check out some flicks from the event courtesy of Miss Info.

