Lil Kim Celebrates 14th Anniversary Of ‘Hardcore’, Set To Launch ‘KimSpace’ Social Network



Kimberly Jones a.k.a. Lil Kim is celebrating the 14-year anniversary of her first solo album by promoting her new single and making appearances throughout the country.

As previously reported, the Queen Bee teamed up with Keri Hilson for their single “Buy You” which hit the net Tuesday to mixed reviews just days after the anniversary of Hardcore’s release.

The double-platinum album was released November 12, 1996 and to celebrate her Team Queen B website is set to launch with a social networking component dubbed KIMSPACE.

Users can register for free on the website and will automatically be entered to win a collector’s edition David Swarovski crystal wallet.

KIMSPACE is set to launch on November 22, 2010 and the contest ends December 22, 2010.



