Drake And Fuse TV Team Up To Air Concert On Thanksgiving [Video]

Drake and Fuse TV have joined forces to bring fans a front row seat to an exclusive concert featuring the artist.

Fuse will air Drake’s September 29th performance from the iconic Radio City Music Hall on November 24th, only on the Fuse network.

“If I could perform every night and make it to every city, I would,” Drake said in a statement. “Partnering with Fuse to broadcast my Radio City show allows me to perform for the fans that weren’t able to make it out to my Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour. Performing at a venue like Radio City is an honor and I’m excited that Fuse has given me a chance to preserve it.”

“Fuse Presents: Drake Live From Radio City Music Hall,” will feature songs from Drake’s debut album Thank Me Later and will include special appearances by Trey Songz, Birdman and Fabolous, among others.

“Fuse Presents: Drake Live From Radio City Music Hall,” is Drake’s first ever televised concert and will be aired with limited commercial interruptions on Thanksgiving Day [November 24th] at 9p.

