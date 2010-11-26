Nicki Minaj & Drake Rock Thanksgiving Concert In NY [Video]

Nicki Minaj Performs At Her Thanksgiving Concert With Keyshia Cole, Drake, Kanye West and Rihanna
Nicki Minaj rocked the Hammerstein Ballroom last night in New York.
She also brought out a few friends including Drake and Kanye West.
Peep some highlights of the show below:
More Hip-Hop Wired News & Videos
50 Cent Shows Love For Nicki Minaj:”She’s The Only Female Around-Period” [Video]
Kanye West – Lost In The World Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance [Video]
Swizz Beatz Opens Up About DMX’s Legal Trouble And Jay-Z Diss: “X Has Been X Since Day One” [Video]
Soulja Boy New Video: “Speakers Going Hammer”
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED