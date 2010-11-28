Drake Pulls In More Than $100,000 Per Show Making Him One Of The Highest Paid Hip-Hop Acts

In a recent list by thesmokinggun.com, documents reveal that the Toronto rapper pulls in over $100,000 dollars per show.

His estimated total per show of $155,000 per show, currently makes him among the highest-paid acts in all of Hip Hop that are CURRENTLY touring.

However, Drake’s dominance in Hip-Hop is nowhere as dominating to the Country and Pop scene. The list reveals some of the others acts who receive more than Drake, and topping in at number one are the “Rascal Flatts,” who make more than 4 times what Drake makes per show.

Peep the list below to see who is charging the big bucks to satisfy their fans, and how far Drake has come before even dropping his sophomore album, Take Care.

Rascal Flatts $702,500 *

Kiss $500,000 *

Keith Urban $487,500 *

Drake $155,000

Selena Gomez $100,000

Kelly Pickler $40,000 **

Kris Allen $12,500

Chris Young $7,500 ***

* Represents a minimum guaranteed fee. This figure can increase based on gross box office sales, a percentage of which goes to the artist once receipts exceed a contractually stipulated amount.

** Pickler finished sixth during the fifth season of “American Idol.”

*** Young is a former winner of the “Nashville Star” reality TV show.