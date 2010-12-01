CLOSE
HomeNews

Rihanna And Drake “What’s My Name”/ “You Ghetto Huh” Parody [Video]

Leave a comment

Actor Iman Crossman is back with another parody video, this time of Drake and Rihanna’s hit “What’s My Name.”

The YouTube star known for his parodies of President Obama and Drizzy teamed up with Lisa Lavic to remake the video featuring a confused Rihanna asking the YM emcee for help spelling her name.

At the end of the video Crossman then goes into Drake’s “Fancy”, which he’s changed to “You Ghetto Huh” and spits,

“All my projects girls, lemme see your hands, if you put hot sauce on everything you can, girl you got it. Let em know that everything’s fake. Fake hair, fake nails, everything’s fake.”

Check it out below.

 

More Hip-Hop Wired News & Videos

Drake And Rihanna , Rihanna And Drake , Rihanna And Drake What's My Name

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close