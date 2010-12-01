Rihanna And Drake “What’s My Name”/ “You Ghetto Huh” Parody [Video]

Actor Iman Crossman is back with another parody video, this time of Drake and Rihanna’s hit “What’s My Name.”

The YouTube star known for his parodies of President Obama and Drizzy teamed up with Lisa Lavic to remake the video featuring a confused Rihanna asking the YM emcee for help spelling her name.

At the end of the video Crossman then goes into Drake’s “Fancy”, which he’s changed to “You Ghetto Huh” and spits,

“All my projects girls, lemme see your hands, if you put hot sauce on everything you can, girl you got it. Let em know that everything’s fake. Fake hair, fake nails, everything’s fake.”

Check it out below.